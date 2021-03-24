Kourtney Kardashian professes her feelings for Travis Barker; Says 'I love you' in a romantic note

Travis Barker recently shared a picture on Instagram showing a love note written by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and it's the cutest.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Baker seem to have reached an important milestone in their relationship. The couple has now professed their feelings for each other and Kourtney recently did the cutest thing for Barker as she wrote him a love note. Travis recently shared a picture on his Instagram story showing a note which reads, "I love you" written on it along with a heart sign. This gesture of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been winning hearts over the internet.

The couple began dating in 2020 and recently made their relationship public in January 2021. Kourtney was previously in a longstanding relationship with Scott Disick with whom she also shares three children,11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign. Barker, on the other hand, was previously married to Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy and shares two kids, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, with ex-wife Moakler.

Travis and Kourtney recently made their relationship official as they walked out hand-in-hand after a dinner date in LA. After receiving Kourtney's love note, Barker seemed to have reciprocated her feelings as he tweeted, "I’ve never met a girl like you before." Fans have now been going gaga over this romantic exchange between the duo.

On the recent episode of KUWTK, Kourtney was seen talking to ex Scott Disick about his breakup with Sofia Richie. It was revealed that Richie felt neglected owing to Kourtney and Scott's close relationship. While Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids, the duo has moved on from each other and while she's dating Barker, Disick is now in a relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

