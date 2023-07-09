Kourtney Kardashian quips she's ‘hanging on by a thread’ as she flaunts baby bump in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian, renowned for her appearances on the hit show The Kardashians, is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder is making the most of her pregnancy time and enjoying it to the fullest. Only recently, Kourtney decided to make her debut in on the new social media app, Threads. Making quite an entry, Kourtney Kardashian added a bit of drama and humor to her first post on Threads.

Kourtney Kardashian jokes about her baby bump in first Threads post

Kourtney delighted her followers with a photo of her fashionable blue outfit, held together by three threads, accentuating her beautiful baby bump. Adding a touch of humor, Kardashian jokingly captioned the post, "Hanging on by a thread." This marked her debut on the platform, following a series of delightful bump photos shared on social media since the couple announced their pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert.

Speaking of the photo, it features The Kardashians star posing in a blue outfit. Seemingly, the photo was clicked in her bathroom. And, by none other than her husband, Travis Barker. In the photo, apart from Kourtney, Travis makes quite a sneak-peek appearance.

A boy on the way for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In an Instagram video, Kourtney and Travis revealed the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joy. With Travis initiating a drumroll, the scene erupted in a burst of blue streamers, signaling that the couple is expecting a baby boy. Kourtney also delighted her followers with a series of stunning maternity photos, prompting a teasing comment from Travis, who wrote, "I already know his name"

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump in style as she seeks pregnancy advice from fans

Kourtney Kardashian surprised the world with the sweetest announcement of her pregnancy, which she shared with her husband, Travis Barker. During one of Barker's concerts, where he was performing alongside his Blink-182 bandmates, Kardashian joined in, clutching a sign that simply read, "Travis, I'm expecting."

It was only recently that Kourtney enjoyed a playful beach day with TikTok sensation Addison Rae. The duo struck a pose, with Rae affectionately touching Kourtney's growing belly. The reality star looked absolutely radiant, sporting a denim Prada sun hat, stylish shades, and reclining on a comfortable sun lounger. These images captured the excitement surrounding Kourtney's pregnancy journey.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian extending olive branch to sister Kourtney amidst feud? Reality star says, 'I want her to..'

Meanwhile, with her playful approach and impeccable fashion choices, Kourtney Kardashian wholeheartedly embraces her pregnancy journey, bringing joy and humor to her fans. As she continues to share glimpses of her growing baby bump, admirers eagerly await the arrival of her fourth child, all the while admiring her stylish and lighthearted perspective. Kourtney's delightful posts on Threads and other social media platforms showcase her radiant glow and highlight the anticipation surrounding this new chapter in her life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘officially done’ with IVF; Here’s why