Kourtney Kardashian radiates joy with baby bump in heartwarming video post-emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian, a renowned member of the Kardashian family, recently delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming video on September 16, 2023. In this charming glimpse into her life, the 44-year-old star showcased her prominent baby bump during a relaxing Saturday night at her luxurious $9 million mansion in Calabasas, California. This Instagram Story not only gave us a peek into her pregnancy journey but also hinted at her love for the spooky season as she dressed up in a skeleton bodysuit.

ALSO READ: ‘Pregnancy is so empowering’: Kourtney Kardashian shares pregnancy photos after emergency surgery

Kourtney's spooky Saturday night

In her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian revealed her excitement for Halloween by dressing up in a skeleton bodysuit costume. She playfully pouted her lips and showed off her skeleton earrings, adding a dash of spookiness to her Saturday night. The video captured her flaunting the entirety of her Halloween-inspired ensemble while lounging comfortably on her couch. She lovingly placed a Halloween-themed magazine near her sizable baby bump, hinting at her enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities. Kourtney summed up her joyful evening with the caption, "Saturday night vibes."

Recovery and gratitude

This heartwarming Instagram moment came after Kourtney's recent emergency surgery, which had her fans concerned. On September 7, she shared a touching black and white photo on Instagram. The image portrayed her hand, with a medical tube protruding from her skin, tightly holding her rocker husband Travis Barker's hand. In this post, she expressed her everlasting gratitude to her doctors for saving her baby's life and thanked her husband for his unwavering support during her hospitalization. She also extended her gratitude to her mother for being by her side during this challenging time.

Kourtney shared her vulnerability, admitting that her previous pregnancies had been relatively easy, leaving her unprepared for the fear that accompanied this urgent fetal surgery. She commended mothers who have had to fight for their babies' well-being during pregnancy and expressed her gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon her, walking out of the hospital with her baby boy safe in her tummy.

ALSO READ: Why is Kourtney Kardashian changing her name after announcing her pregnancy?

Anticipation of baby number four

As Kourtney continues her journey towards motherhood, fans have been speculating about the due date of her fourth child. Some believe she will welcome her newest addition "around early to mid-October." This exciting addition will join Kourtney's three other children: Penelope (11), Mason (13), and Reign (eight), whom she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis Barker, her current husband, has two children of his own: Landon (19) and Alabama (17), from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Kourtney Kardashian facing backlash for a 'gross and offensive' jersey she wore? Details inside