Kourtney Kardashian receives a beautiful birthday gift from boyfriend Travis Barker & it screams ROMANCE

Kourtney Kardashian received a massive floral arrangement of tulips and gardenias on her birthday as a gift from her boyfriend Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 42nd birthday on April 18 and while the Kardashian family is sure to plan something big for her, it seems her boyfriend Travis Barker has already begun with the celebrations. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kourtney shared a video showing off the lavish gift she received from Barker. Tagging the musician, Kourtney also shared a black heart emoji along with it.

Travis' gorgeous gift for Kourtney was a massive arrangement of hundreds of white tulips that were seen resting on the floor of her living room. Not only that but there was also a hanging installation of gardenias that simply added even more beauty to the already elaborate gift.

Kourtney also mentioned in her IG story that tulips and gardenias are her favourite flowers. Sharing a picture of the gorgeous arrangement, she wrote, "My entire house smells yummy."

While many will agree this is one of the biggest romantic gestures, this is not the first time Travis has expressed his love for Kourtney in a big manner. Not long ago, the musician also got himself inked with Kourtney's name on his chest. The duo has been inseparable ever since they began dating earlier this year. From family vacations to ringing in festive celebrations together, Kourtney and Travis are giving some serious couple goals.

Kourtney had also recently confessed her love for Travis recently after she wrote him an 'I love you' note that the drummer had shared on his Instagram story. Looks like this lavish floral gift was only the start and we can't wait to see what more surprises Barker has in store for Kourtney's birthday.

