Kourtney Kardashian reunites with Kim at Blink-182 concert amid feud on 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian set aside their ongoing feud for a special evening together at a Blink-182 concert. The reunion comes as tensions between the sisters escalate on the latest season of The Kardashians.

A backstage selfie and shared moments

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to her Instagram Story on May 24 to share a selfie with her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42. The photo was captioned, "Look who's together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night." The snapshot was taken backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, was performing. Kim wore a Blink-182 T-shirt under her overalls, while Kourtney posed in the background, flashing a peace sign and blowing a kiss. Kim also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the sign above Barker's dressing room and a video of the band performing "I Miss You."

The feud explored on 'The Kardashians'

The sisters' posts preceded the premiere of the third season of The Kardashians, which delved into the feud that began over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. The disagreement arose shortly after Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022, during which both Kourtney and Travis wore D&G. Kim explained her decision, saying, "My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time, and they were always asking me if we could do a book." Despite concerns about the timing, Kim viewed the opportunity as too good to pass up.

Clashing perspectives on the collaboration

In the teaser for the third season of The Kardashians, tensions between Kim and Kourtney escalate. Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding as a "business opportunity" with Dolce & Gabbana, while Kim defends her actions, stating that she tried to be "mindful" and avoided using anything Kourtney wore to her wedding. The trailer also features other family members sharing their thoughts on the drama, revealing the depth of the conflict.

Despite the challenges, Kim Kardashian expressed optimism about her relationship with Kourtney, stating, "We've been there before and we'll always be OK. We're always family." The unfolding drama between the sisters promises an emotional and intense season of 'The Kardashians'.

