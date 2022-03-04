Kourtney Kardashian REVEALS how filming final seasons of KUWTK became a ‘toxic environment’ for her

Looks like filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians was not always a pleasant experience for Kourtney Kardashian. The 42-year-old Poosh entrepreneur stated in an interview with Bustle for the magazine's March cover story that filming the reality programme "became a really toxic environment in the end for me."

"There was, like, just a lot going on," Kourtney further explained as per PEOPLE. "And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place." The reality star went on to say that she would give herself "a pep talk before coming in" for the shoot. "Like, say we were shooting at Khloé's house. I'd be like, 'It's gonna be a good day. Let's have a good mood. Let's put a smile on our face." However, Kourtney eventually recognised that being the focus of attention made her "actually feel uncomfortable," leading to insecurity and decision-making problems.

During her last two years on KUWTK, Kourtney went to counseling. She feels that filming "made me really sensitive," particularly in terms of how she treated others. Fortunately, now she's working harder than ever with her lifestyle company, Poosh; she's engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker; and the mother of three feels rejuvenated after taking a vacation from the old show — and the drama that went with it.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of KUWTK, the famous family launched a new reality series on Hulu called The Kardashians. The programme, which will air on April 14, will "reveal the truth behind the headlines" by following the major milestones in the lives of Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

