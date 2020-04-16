Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she reacts when fans think she's pregnant; Says it is feminine to have curves

Kourtney Kardashian says she does not get offended when fans think she's pregnant because she knows its normal to have curves.

Kourtney Kardashian came live on Instagram with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard on Wednesday where she revealed how she reacts when fans think she's pregnant. Recently, Kourtney shared a picture of herself on Instagram where the 40-year-old is seen posing in an orange button-up dress that showed off her stomach. Kourtney admitted that she got comments like "Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?" but she did not take offense as she knows that she doesn't look pregnant.

The 40-year-old who is a mother of three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope said, "I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times." She spoke about how it is normal to have curves. "It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively. Instead, I wrote back, Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there. Like, put out a good vibe," Kourtney added. She also admitted that some of the compliments made her feel good about herself.

As of now, Kourtney is co-parenting her three kids with her ex Scott Disick during the quarantine period. She revealed that her children spend the night at their father's house twice every week. Kourtney also says that she feels more involved with her kids ever since the social-distancing phase began. "I feel so involved in my kids' work. I actually know their strong points and where they need more help. I'm actually helping, doing everyone's work," she stated.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Scott Disick is the reason behind her family feud

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×