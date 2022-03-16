Kourtney Kardashian reveals IVF treatment 'put her into menopause' and caused weight gain

Kourtney Kardashian claims that the medicine she used to attempt to conceive via in vitro fertilisation produced serious adverse effects such as weight gain and menopausal-like symptoms.

The 42-year-old reality star made the announcement in a trailer for her and her family's new Hulu programme, The Kardashians, which was leaked on Instagram but has since been removed, as per Page Six. “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” Kardashian said of her fertility treatments in the sneak peek. In a discussion with her mother, Kris Jenner, the Poosh entrepreneur also discussed some of the social media abuse she's received throughout her IVF treatment, including how she's "gained so much weight."

Kourtney said as per Page Six, “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,” Kardashian told her momager. She further said, “The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she added. “Literally into menopause.” The new clips were published shortly after the first official teaser for The Kardashians, which portrayed the time Kourtney and Travis, who has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama – started their baby journey.

Despite the fact that the I Miss You singer will appear on the family's upcoming show, as will his incredibly romantic proposal last year, the Poosh creator maintained that she wants to 'protect' their relationship as much as she can. ‘I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons,’ she previously said.

