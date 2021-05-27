Kourtney Kardashian reveals Kendall Jenner RETURNED her expensive birthday presents on KUWTK; Here's why

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she plans to prank Kendall Jenner after learning that she has returned her expensive birthday presents.

In the new promo of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming episode, Kourtney Kardashian was seen calling out her sister Kendall Jenner for returning her expensive birthday presents. In the sneak peek of the episode, Kourtney discusses with Kim and Khloe Kardashian how Kendall has returned the birthday presents that Kourtney gifted her and the story behind how she learnt about the same.

During a discussion about what they are planning to gift Kendall on her 25th birthday, Kourtney opened up about her plans for the same saying, "So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday. I got her like teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes."

Adding further how Jenner's reaction to her previous gifts surprised her, Kourtney recalled how she found out about Kendall returning all her gifts saying, "We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'"

While Kim can be seen holding back her laughter, Khloe expresses shock and later tries to convince Kourtney that her tastes may be different from what Kendall likes. Revealing what could be the reason for Jenner's actions, Khloe says, "She's young, she's not like...like, we love china because we have like dinner parties."

Although Kourtney seems to be set on playing a prank on her sister after the recent incident as she plans to re-gift her the same stuff. During the confessional, Kourtney laughingly adds, "I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening and pretending this is the greatest gift."

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian shuts down affair rumours with sister Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker

Share your comment ×