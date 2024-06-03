Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She And Hubby Travis Barker Save Each Other’s Blood Vials; Bizzare Deet Surprises Sister Khloe

There's a common cliche that goes by, "All is fair in love and war." Perhaps celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker define it as they share more than their hearts with each other—they share their blood, too. In the May 30 episode of The Kardashians on the streaming platform Hulu, the star showed her sister Khloe an unusual sweet gift she’s been working on for the love of her life, Barker.

While Khole glanced through the pages of her sister’s romantic scrapbook for Barker, Kourtney waited for her to notice the unique element added. “Did you see my blood vial in there?” Kourtney asked Khloe when she finished looking it over. “What? No,” Khloe replied. Kourtney revealed that the blood vial was straight from the drummer's veins, leaving her sister in utter shock.

What is the whole scene of the blood vial?

For those who are curious and need some context, Kourtney already has a vial of Barker’s blood. Back in 2021, Kourtney posted a picture to her Instagram story, revealing a test tube full of blood with Barker's name and birthdate on it, leaving their fans drop-dead curious. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, blood vials are unique, and couples who preserve or wear each other's blood vials as jewelry or any other ornament represent the deepest trust and love—a magical bond between two souls. These days, blood jewelry has become immensely popular, and a lot of brands online also specially customize it for people.

Advertisement

Khole Kardashian shared her thoughts on the concept of blood vials

While Kourtney's sister, Khole Kardashian, was taken aback after witnessing the blood vial, she confessed that the sentiment was exactly like an act of love Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie in the 90s would perform during their previous marriage. “It’s very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them,” the Good American founder admitted. “In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me. But that’s what makes the world go round. We’re all different.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't the only ones who adopted this concept; previously, in 2021, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox also indulged in blood jewelry. The actress gave Kelly a necklace that had a bit of her in it.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa Teams Up With Bowen Yang And Marcello Hernandez For Hilarious Challengers-Inspired SNL Sketch; Deets Here

Khloe Kardashian Expresses Exhaustion Over Absence of Live-In Nannies; Says ‘I’m Leonardo DiCaprio’