Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Experienced '5 Failed IVF Cycles' Before Welcoming Son Rocky With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her pregnancy journey with her husband Travis Barker. The reality star revealed how, before welcoming her son Rocky Thirteen with Barker, she underwent "five failed IVF cycles and three retrievals."

Kourtney shared the details when a fan asked her about her experience with IVF during a Q&A session she did on her Instagram stories on May 27. The fan questioned how she found the strength to keep pushing through the struggle even after experiencing multiple failed In Vitro Fertilization rounds.

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her pregnancy journey

Kourtney Kardashian recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories and answered a few fan questions. During the session, one fan asked her about her IVF journey, questioning how she found the strength to keep pushing through the struggle.

Advertisement

The fan wrote asking the reality star, "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating." In response to the same, Kourtney Kardashian said, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals), my body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life."

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Getting COVID From Travis Barker Right Before Baby Shower; See DETAILS Here

Kourtney responded to the question, sharing that while she was trying to get pregnant with her Husband, Travis Barker, she underwent multiple failed IVF cycles and three retrievals. She further noted that after a year of trying, she stopped and trusted God's plan, focusing on prayers and taking care of her health.

Kourtney then later shared another story in which she wrote that after she underwent multiple IVF rounds, she got pregnant "100% naturally" with her son Rocky Thirteen, noting, "I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing. I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."

Kourtney Kardashian on welcoming son Rocky Thirteen with her Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying their couple's life to the fullest. They married in October 2022 and welcomed their first child, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1, 2023.

Since giving birth to her son Rocky, the reality star has been vocal about her pregnancy journey. During an episode of season four of The Kardashians, she revealed how after she stopped trying, after experiencing multiple failed IVF cycles, the couple were surprised when they found out on Valentine's Day she was pregnant.

As per People magazine, she said, "It happened on Valentine's Day. I mean, people would always tell say to us, 'When you stop trying, it's just going to happen.'" Kourtney then added, "We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding, and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system."

She continued, "We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it, and then... God's plan."

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Teenage Son Joins Instagram; See Here