Kourtney Kardashian reveals Travis Barker asked her to marry him 'once a month' for a year

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in three different ceremonies, but the musician allegedly wanted even more. During The Kardashians' first season finale on Thursday, Kourtney revealed Travis' wedding plans while riding in a vehicle with Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year," said Kourtney, 43, as Kris, 66, replied, "Oh wow. Like, for real?" "For real," responded Travis, 46, as per PEOPLE. "Like, we should just have a celebration of weddings." Kourtney said in a separate interview that she "was never the girl who had the vision of the wedding or thought about getting married." Kris, on the other hand, had countless ideas for making the various celebrations memorable affairs. "We could do a wedding special," the mother of six told the cameras.

However, in October 2021, the Blink-182 frontman proposed to the Poosh founder. Kourtney and Travis had a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas in April before formally marrying the following month in a California courtroom. The couple then got married in front of their friends and family in Italy on May 22. On Instagram, Kourtney has now added "Barker" to her name.

Interestingly, recently, Kourtney dropped photos of herself sporting a stunning look although it was her caption that grabbed everyone's attention. Sharing a photo where she was seen posing while taking a call, she wrote, "Hi yes this is Mrs Barker, how may I help you." The reference of "Mrs Barker" left her fans impressed as they showered their love for the couple in the comments. Meanwhile, re-posting Kourtney's post on her Instagram story, husband Travis wrote, "Mrs Barker" along with a ring emoji.

