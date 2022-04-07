Kourtney Kardashian REVEALS who in the family knew about her Vegas wedding with Travis Barker

On April 4, news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker tied the knot in an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, hours after attending the Grammys 2022. Though the wedding was revealed to be license-less later, Kourtney and Travis opened up about wanting to have several other festivities and events to commemorate their love alongside their families.

In a recent sit down on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kard-Jen clan shared details about their lives while they promoted their upcoming Hulu reality series The Kardashians. The Poosh founder, during the interview, revealed that not everyone knew about her unexpected wedding. Momager Kris chimed in and disclosed that she and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian knew about the ceremony as Khloe added that she was partly present at the wedding via facetime while Kim was fast asleep.

Meanwhile, the KKW mogul also mentioned how she found out about the big deed, "She put it in the group chat. Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way…I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts." However, Kimmel joked and teased Kourtney about her "fake" wedding, following which Kourtney explained that her wedding could not be legally registered because of the time they got married in. According to reports, the Kardashian-Barker couple walked down the aisle quite early in the morning. Kourtney then elaborated, "We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock."

