Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Look In THROWBACK Pictures Shared On Instagram; See Her

Kourtney Kardashian shares a series of throwback pictures on social media where she sports a blonde bob cut. The TV star surprised her fans with a new look, which her supporters seem to like. Kardashian is seen donning a black leather jacket and high-thigh boots to complete the look for a mirror selfie. In the caption below, Kourtney wrote, "Hi from lost blondie files."

Meanwhile, the other pictures in the series had the Kardashian star in a fur coat and black sunglasses, a corset top paired with a leather jacket, and hair styled in a sleek bun. The Poosh owner has been experimenting with her hair for a while now, but her fans have been loving all her looks.

Kourtney Kardashian's Hair Transformations

Kourtney Kardashian had gone blonde previously after taking inspiration from her 17-year-old self. The TV star had posted a picture of herself in an all-black outfit alongside her old photo. At the time, Kardashian captioned the photo, "Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate." On her Instagram story, Kourtney shared a picture from 1995 with the words, "Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again."

The entrepreneur dressed up in the look for stepping out with her husband, Travis Baker, to watch the game of UFC 285 in Las Vegas. The couple later posted pictures of the championship belt in their laps. The photos came soon after Baker underwent surgery for his ligament tear.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spend Their Valentine's Day As A Family Of 9? Deets Inside

Fans React To Kourtney Kardashian’s Blonde Look

Kourtney Kardashian’s blonde look got her fans excited as they commented on her post. While one of the users believes that she is the only Kardashian who could rock a blonde look, another feels that the pictures give off a very “gone girl” vibe. One of her fans shared, “My favorite blondie !!!!! (White Heart emoji)” Another fan wrote, “You suit blonde so much.” Going gaga over her looks, a user claimed, “i could never get over how fashionable you are! ALWAYS!”

Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of four kids and three stepchildren, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick, and her husband, Travis Baker. Baker and Kardashian married in 2022, with her family present for the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Construction Update On Her $12 Million Home: Details Inside