Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘approach to nannies is different’ than Kim & Khloe who treat staff like family: Report

Amid Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s recent brawl about how Kourt treats her nannies, an insider is opening up about how the family is with their staff.

Amidst the recent nanny drama between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, which unfolded on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source is coming clean about how family members actually treat their nannies. If you missed what happened, during a moment on the recent KUWTK episode, Kim accused Kourtney of “degrading” one of her kids’ nannies. Kourtney said she did not and later told Kim that the nanny “would never” work for Kim. Kim responded that she likes “to keep my staff for a long time, so that’s how I feel.” Kourtney responded, “Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids.” “Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny,” Kim responded.

Kourtney was shocked by Kim's outburst and said, "Honestly, the way you’re talking is wild. You keep projecting all your bulls–t onto me." Later, Kourtney added that Kim’s comments were 'hurtful'. Later in the episode, Khloe Kardashian was seen consoling a crying Kourtney after the dramatic fight. “It’s just f****d up. She’s just that person that uses, like, s**t against you. That’s the stuff that makes me question, like, why would you treat your family like that? It’s so f***d up. Like, you want to, like, portray me in a way that’s not even true. It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now," Kourtney said adding that she does not want to be negative for the sake of her children.

Now, after the snippet made rounds on social media, a source came clean about how the sisters keep their nannies. “Both Kim and Khloé treat their nannies like family,” a source told People magazine. “Kim has several nannies that help with her kids and they have worked for the family for a while. Khloé has also held onto a nanny for True that she treats well.” The source then said, “Kourtney‘s approach to the kids’ nannies is different.”

