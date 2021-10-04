Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick goes totally goth; Travis Barker REACTS

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick goes goth, and the internet cannot handle! The KUWTK alum posted some pictures of her daughter which seems perfect for the Halloween month. In the photos, via ET Canada, Penelope poses wearing a black shirt and pants, and looks super goth, as well as adorable!

The Kardashian-Disick daughter even put up eyeshadows, a perfect eyeliner and a black X on her cheek, to make sense of the goth styling. Penelope looked amazing to say the least, as she posed for her mum's camera. It definitely seems she can walk the footsteps of her mother and her sisters who excel at styling glamorously. Kourtney's present boyfriend, Travis Barker also commented on the post. "Rockstar," he said while encouraging Penelope.

Previously, Penelope was also spotted enjoying some quality time with her cousin North West, and aunt Kim Kardashian as they made face tattoos for each other and enjoyed thoroughly. Kim posted photos with the two adorable kids, captioning the post as, "Tats!" referring to the face tattoos they drew on each other's faces. Penelope and North West have an endearing friendship as the two are spotted with each other almost in every Kardashian gettogether.

In other news, seems like the Barkers and the Kardashians have bonded really well. Some time back, Travis Barker's daughter Alabama had referred to Kourtney as her "stepmom." In one of the pictures of the Poosh founder shared on Instagram, even Alabama boasted of her photography skills, which made fans sure that the two of them are as tight-knit as a family.

