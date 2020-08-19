  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian’s hilarious clap back at the troll who asked her to ‘donate more’ will leave you in splits

KUWTK star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a troll in the most hilarious way after they asked the star to donate more. Scroll down to read Kourtney’s response.
13295 reads Mumbai
Kourtney Kardashian’s hilarious clap back at the troll who asked her to ‘donate more’ will leave you in splitsKourtney Kardashian’s hilarious clap back at the troll who asked her to ‘donate more’ will leave you in splits

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a gorgeous snapshot of her enjoying a boat ride in Idaho, clad in a shiny, silver swimsuit and equally stylish sunglasses. However, one commenter wasn't concerned with her pose, the picturesque backdrop or anything even tangentially related to the Poosh founder's post. Instead, this person wanted to know: "Why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?" they wrote on Kourtney's photo. 

 

A short time later, the mom of three decided to respond with: "always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?" Kourtney replied. "Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too." She continued, "As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other." Kourtney uploaded the photo amidst her vacation with ex-beau Scott Disick and their three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

lake ya

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

This certainly isn't the first time Kourtney's used social media to clap back at haters or shut down rumours. 

 

Last month, after Kourtney posted a leisurely photo of herself reading in a bathing suit, some speculated that she was pregnant. Understandably, the mother of three shut this speculation down. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney clarified.

 

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian on stepping back from KUWTK: It became toxic after filming non-stop for 13 years

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement