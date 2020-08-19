Kourtney Kardashian’s hilarious clap back at the troll who asked her to ‘donate more’ will leave you in splits

KUWTK star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a troll in the most hilarious way after they asked the star to donate more. Scroll down to read Kourtney’s response.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a gorgeous snapshot of her enjoying a boat ride in Idaho, clad in a shiny, silver swimsuit and equally stylish sunglasses. However, one commenter wasn't concerned with her pose, the picturesque backdrop or anything even tangentially related to the Poosh founder's post. Instead, this person wanted to know: "Why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?" they wrote on Kourtney's photo.

A short time later, the mom of three decided to respond with: "always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?" Kourtney replied. "Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too." She continued, "As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other." Kourtney uploaded the photo amidst her vacation with ex-beau Scott Disick and their three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign.

This certainly isn't the first time Kourtney's used social media to clap back at haters or shut down rumours.

Last month, after Kourtney posted a leisurely photo of herself reading in a bathing suit, some speculated that she was pregnant. Understandably, the mother of three shut this speculation down. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney clarified.

