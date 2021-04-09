Travis Barker professes his love for Kourtney Kardashian; Gets her name inked on chest after dating 2 months

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted that Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his new girlfriend--Kourtney Kardashian’s name! More on this below.

After dating for just a few months, Travis Barker has made things (quite literally) permanent with Kourtney Kardashian. The crooner recently got a new tattoo on his heavily-inked body of the Poosh founder’s name. While on set of a new music video yesterday, the 45-year-old drummer was spotted going shirtless where and fans were able to catch a glimpse of his new tattoo, which is the 41-year-old reality star’s name.

Travis now has “Kourtney” written in cursive just above his left nipple. The tattoo has been inked over a previous tattoo. It’s unclear when Travis got the new tattoo, but it was first reported that he and Kourtney were dating back in January.



If you didn’t know, just last month, Barker opened up about Kardashian and how she’s different from all his former flames. During a chat on The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis said: “Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” Travis shared. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’” “And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend,” Travis continued. “And I just, you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes naturally. It’s like a maturity thing.”

