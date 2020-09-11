Kourtney Kardashian says she’d never go to Kim Kardashian for relationship advice: She just loves the tea

In a recent chat with Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’d never go to Kim Kardashian for relationship advice and would rather go to Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian had no qualms about revealing which sisters she can count on to provide helpful relationship advice. “It depends on what the advice is for,” the Poosh founder, 41, said on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast on Thursday, September 10. “[For] guy advice, I think Khloé [Kardashian]. But Khloé’s is harsh, harsh advice.”

Kendall Jenner, who was also present for the interview, agreed with Kourtney’s sentiment. The 24-year-old model said that Khloé, 36, is “super harsh when it comes to relationship advice,” and the mother-of-three added that the Good American cofounder has “no tolerance.” Jenner said that the sibling she turns to “does depend” on what she’s going through in her relationships. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘OK, this person I feel like could relate to the situation,’” she explained.

Kourtney, for her part, then revealed who she wouldn’t seek advice from. “Like, I wouldn’t go to Kim [Kardashian] for relationship advice,” the former Dash owner said, while Jenner came to the 39-year-old Skims founder’s defence and replied, “I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator.”

Jenner explained: “[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there’s tea. I’m like, ‘I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.’” Kourtney dialled back her initial remark, adding: “I mean, [Kim’s] the only one who’s married. So we probably should [go to her].”

Kim has been married to Kanye West since 2014. The longtime couple shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months. Kourtney, meanwhile, shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, with on-and-off ex Scott Disick.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian on stepping back from KUWTK: It became toxic after filming non-stop for 13 years

Share your comment ×