Kourtney Kardashian says she QUIT KUWTK following physical fight with Sister Kim Kardashian

Following her physical fight with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney said quit KUWTK. Read on to know more.

Keeping Up With Up With The Kardashian just entered its 18th season and started with a bang! The very first episode featured a full-on physical fight between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian. While the people loved the entertaining action amid the on Coronavirus lockdown, Kourtney though it was trash and even announced on social media that she quit KUWTK. After the action-packed episode aired, Kourtney took to Twitter to reflect on the show and replied to a few tweets posted by the fans.

In the episode, the 40-year-old lost her cool when her sister Kim and Khloe Kardashian tried to confront her about her attitude towards the show and how she does not work as hard as they do. “You act like I don't do s--t! You have this narrative in your mind…I will literally f** you up if you mention it again. But, honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f***** ass off."

As Kourtney got angrier, it was Kim’s smile that ticked her off and she launched a bottle at her. “I will literally f--k you up,” Kourtney yelled. "What the f** is wrong with you? Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I'll punch you in your face," Kim snapped. And that was it! After the verbal fight, the two sisters kick, slap and punch each other. While Khloe did try to pacify the situation, it was useless. When a fan tweeted that the fight was “very cringe worthy,” Kourtney agreed and wrote, “It's trash #KUWTK.”

Another fan stated that she should quit the show, she confirmed that she did. “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film. #KUWTK,” the tweet read. “I did. Bye,” she replied. Another fan took her side and stated that the two sisters did not even correct their tone and apologise for what they said. “Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from," Kourtney noted. ALSO READ: KUWTK: Here’s what led to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s physical fight in the new season

