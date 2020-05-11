Kourtney Kardashian says she's 'Kinda tired of being okay'; Hints at Scott Disick's rehab drama

Kourtney Kardashian is 'kinda tired of being okay' amidst Scott Disick's rehab drama and posts a cryptic Instagram story relating to the same.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick made the headlines a few days back when he checked into rehab. Rumours about him being admitted in a rehab due to substance abuse started doing rounds on the internet whereas his lawyer clarified that it was because he was unable to deal with losing his parents that he went to rehab. Amidst the rehab drama, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a post on her story which read, "Kinda tired of being okay" and fans are wondering if it has got anything to do with Scott Disick.

Well, it seems like Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram story directly hints at Scott Disick's rehab scene. Early reports indicated that Scott was receiving treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction with the support of the Kardashians. However, the official statement by his lawyer rubbished the news of the same. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," the statement read.

Ever since his photos from the rehab leaked online, Scott Disick checked himself out and demanded immediate legal action. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPA [sic] violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," his legal team said.

