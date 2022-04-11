Kourtney Kardashian says trying to have a baby with Travis Barker has been 'hard' for her

The attempts of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to conceive their first child together have not been easy. “It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11.

However, Khloé Kardashian also chipped in, calling Kourtney's encounter "emotional." The Poosh founder already has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while the Blink-182 singer, 46, has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. The drummer is also close to his ex-stepdaughter, Atiana, 23. The Grammy nominee and Kardashian made their romance public in January 2021, and they were engaged in October of the same year.

Meanwhile, in a March promo for The Kardashians, Kourtney confirmed the news of having a baby with Barker. She said, "Travis and I want to have a kid." In the video, Kardashian and Barker were also seen visiting a doctor's appointment. Earlier this month, the couple made news for their post-Grammys wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 6, the bride subsequently emphasised that despite not possessing a marriage certificate, the pair do not consider themselves to be "fake married."

For those unversed, The couple began dating more than a year ago and have been friends for a while as neighbours living next to each other in Calabasas, Calif. He dropped to one knee and proposed in October on the beach during sunset with her family watching on from the distance

