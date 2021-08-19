Kourtney Kardashian says 'yummy' as she cuddles up with beau Travis Barker during Cabo vacay; SEE PIC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living it up in their Cabo vacay and their Instagram photos are proof of that. In Kourtney's latest post, Travis and her are seen sharing a "yummy" cosy moment. After making their relationship official earlier this year, it seems Kourtney and Travis are going strong and how.

Their recent vacation marked a special moment for Barker as the musician flew on a plane after 13 years while heading to Mexico with Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer also showed his appreciation for Kourtney in helping him take this major step as he wrote, "With you anything is possible."

As for Kourtney's recent post which she captioned as "yummy", the couple was captured in an adorably cosy moment as Travis kissed her on the neck while she was all smiles for the camera. The photo showed Kourtney all decked up for a date night as she was seen wearing a black and white striped dress with cutouts running down the side. Kourtney was seen with her recently cut long bob hair tied up in the photo.

Kourtney and Travis headed for a Mexico trip along with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble and flew via Kylie's private jet. For this trip, Travis flew for the first time since 13 years after surviving the 2008 plane crash where he lost two of his close friends.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

Recently, Kourtney had also sparked pregnancy rumours although she soon put them to by posing for a mirror selfie where she showed off her midriff. Kourtney also clapped back at body shamers by responding to a comment on Instagram saying, "I'm a woman with a BODY."

