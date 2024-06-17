Kourtney Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Hubby Travis Barker On Father’s Day

Father's Day is extra meaningful for a new mom who has achieved her dream of creating a loving family with her partner. The happiness and appreciation run deep, as shown in reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian's pictures of Travis Barker bonding with their seven-month-old son, Rocky.

“Happy Father’s Day, @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!” Kourtney captioned the post. Barker was quick to show his gratitude for Kourtney’s post, commenting, “Our life is heaven; I love you.”

Travis Barker also shared a series of pictures with his kids on his Instagram

Travis Barker followed his wife's tribute and posted a bunch of pictures of himself with his newborn son Rocky and his other children, Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 25, over the years on his Instagram. He also posted a picture of his father as the first picture of the sliders.

The final photo on Barker’s Instagram carousel showed a balloon display of the word ‘Daddy,’ a gift Kourtney had given Barker on Sunday, as revealed via her Instagram Stories. Kourtney also shared a photo of herself with her late father, Robert Kardashian, in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday.

More about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wedding cermonies

The couple had a larger-than-life romance last year and had multiple weddings. The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4.

Advertisement

But, since the ceremony was informal, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 of that year in Italy on May 22, 2024, where all the Kardashian members attended.

In April, the couple released their Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special on Hulu. Since then, the couple has been trying to conceive and expand their family.

In 2023, Kourtney got pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first child. She shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick. People on the internet criticized her for trying to have a child at 44, which she handled like a pro.