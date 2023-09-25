Kourtney Kardashian shares her spooky Halloween decorations on social media; Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest sister of the Kardashian and Jenner clans. The eldest Kardashian has been living a fairytale life with her kids and husband, Travis Barker. The reality star has been madly in love with him ever since they started dating, and now the couple is ready to welcome their first child together. While Kourtney loves to spend time with Barker, she also loves to surprise him. In a recent Instagram story, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner gave her 224 million followers on Instagram an insight into her early Halloween decorations that she surprised her husband with.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian radiates joy with baby bump in heartwarming video post-emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian surprises Travis Barker with early Halloween decorations

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has her costume ready for Halloween! The Kardashian star and self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween started preparing for the macabre holiday early on Saturday, posting photographs of her Halloween-themed home on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian stated in a post above a photo of steps lined with white pumpkins on either side that her early decorations were to surprise husband Travis Barker. Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Barker, stated in her caption, "My husband is going to be on tour the first two weeks of October. So we had to surprise him and make sure we got all of the Halloween vibes in right now."

Rows of white pumpkins were also spotted lined up along Kardashian's inside hallway, while another photo showed a fairly eerie picture on the wall, with a gory pumpkin and a black skeleton crouching. Kardashian also shared a video of her frightening dining room, which was occupied by new people and set to Halloween-themed music.

A family of skeletons sat at the dining table, which was draped in a black tablecloth and covered in fake cobwebs. One of them wore a white veil. A collection of white and black skulls and skeletal hands, as well as several stuffed birds and melted candles, were arranged in the center.

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child, and she opted to make the announcement at her husband Travis Barker's concert! Travis is a member of the rock band Blink-182, who were performing in Los Angeles on June 18 when Kourtney surprised her drummer husband.

Kourtney displayed a handwritten sign that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant." Travis noticed the placard on the stage and ran into the crowd to embrace his wife. The couple then shared a video of Kourtney carrying the sign. Later, the couple shared a video of Kourtney holding the sign on their Instagram accounts.

ALSO READ: ‘Pregnancy is so empowering’: Kourtney Kardashian shares pregnancy photos after emergency surgery