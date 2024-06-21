Kourtney Kardashian Shares Intimate Footage Of Rocky's Birth On The Kardashians; Deets

In a heartwarming episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unveiled personal videos. These videos are extra special because they capture the birth of their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker. From Travis playing drums in the hospital to their unique approach to inducing labor, the couple offered a glimpse of it.

These are never-before-seen videos and very special moments for them. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the video.

Inside Kourtney and Travis’ journey to Rocky’s birth

The episode captured the excitement and nerves leading up to Rock’s arrival. The couple shared their experiences before heading to the hospital and during the delivery itself. The episode began with Travis preparing for the birth of their son. He shared his nerves about the natural birth process.

While Kourtney light-heartedly joked about Travis’ apprehensions about being present during the delivery. “You don’t want me to see her like that? To be traumatized by your favorite thing in the world,” she said. This shows that they had a calming atmosphere in the delivery room.

From contractions to birth

Kourtney began experiencing contractions on October 29th, prompting the couple to head to the hospital. However, after waiting without progress, they decided to return home. Kourtney revealed they grabbed a meal, took a shower, and even tried to stimulate labor naturally. They opted for a method known to induce labor naturally—intimacy.

As they waited in the delivery suite, Travis started playing drums to connect with their baby. She reflected on this calming ritual throughout her pregnancy.

Unexpected moments of support

Amidst the emotional journey, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner came to the hospital. Kris was not supposed to be there, recalled Kourtney. She humorously claimed that her mother Kris was not going to be there according to their initial planning but she was surprised. Well, these are the moments that show strong familial bonds.

The perfect song and god’s timing

As midnight approached on November 1st, Rocky Thirteen Barker entered the world. He entered with Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life serenading the moment. During the episode, Kourtney expressed gratitude for how everything unfolded perfectly.

She said, “We thought, what a perfect song—Sintara’s classic tune.” Travis also joined in via FaceTime during Kourtney’s reflection. He described it as “one of the best days of my life. Me and my wife’s life.”

If you want to watch this beautiful moment, then head to Hulu. New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

Kourtney and Travis often share photos of baby Rocky

Following Rocky’s birth, Kourtney and Travis have continued sharing glimpses of their parenthood journey on social media. They share rare photos of baby Rocky also sometimes which just melts everyone’s heart. Recently, Kourtney took to Instagram to celebrate Travis Barker on Father’s Day.

She shared some never-before-seen photos of Travis bonding with Rocky. She captioned the carousal post as, “Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!”

In short, the Barker-Kardashian family’s social media photos continue to captivate fans. Stay tuned with us for more updates on the Kardashian-Barker clan.

