Kourtney Kardashian shares photos from her blended family Christmas celebration with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker got together for Christmas with their kids and the blended family looked nothing short of chic in the photos. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney dropped a glimpse of their holiday celebrations as Travis and her posed with their kids Penelope Disick, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker in stunning photos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum ringed her Christmas celebration this year with fiance Travis Barker and the duo looked all decked up for the occasion as they clicked photos as a family with their kids. Sharing the photos, Kourtney captioned them as, "Twas the night before Christmas."

In the blended family photo, Kourtney and Travis were seen alongside her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick whom she shares with ex Scott Disick as well as Barker's son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Check out the photos here:

The post also consisted of Kourtney's snaps with sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

For the Christmas celebrations, Kourtney was seen dressed up in a stunning sheer red dress. In a couple of photos, the Poosh founder was also seen posing for a photo in Santa's lap.

Recently, a People source gave an insight into Kourtney and Travis' relationship and maintained that the duo is in love like high school sweethearts. The insider also maintained that Kourtney loves the way Travis is with her kids and their families have blended extremely well.

