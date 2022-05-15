Kourtney Kardashian shares rare family snaps from her Laguna Beach trip; See pics

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a well-deserved vacation. The Kardashians star released a collection of photographs and videos from a vacation she had with her family to Laguna Beach in April of this year, where they can be seen enjoying the sun and each other's company.

The post includes multiple videos and photographs, beginning with a sunset shot from a yacht. She then uploaded images of her kids taking in the views and resting in the hot tub, as well as photos of the hotel where they were staying, demonstrating how much of a pleasant and wonderful vacation they had. The post's last slide depicts some rose petals on a bed. "April 2022, Laguna Beach, California," she captioned the photo. Travis Barker, her fiancé, was not present in her post, although his presence is hinted in the final frame.

However, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, are Kardashian's three children. She shares them with her ex, Scott Disick, with whom she has had ups and downs but with whom she has always maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October after dating for nearly a year. The two uploaded photos from their wedding ceremony in Vegas, where Elvis performed the ceremony. They made it obvious that the two had not yet married since they did not have time to get their marriage licence. While we should anticipate wedding developments shortly, the Kardashians have been quite silent on the subject, revealing nothing.

