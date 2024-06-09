Kourtney Kardashian Shares The Hilarious Way Kim Joins Her Walks With Baby Rocky; Details Inside

Kourtney Kardashian has always been known for her unique sense of humor and creative ways of doing things. Whether it’s her approach to fashion, fitness, or family life, she finds ways to add a touch of fun and originality. Recently, she shared an amusing post, capturing her approach to family strolls.

The eldest Kardashian sister shared how she and Kim enjoy walks with her baby Rocky. Instead of a typical stroll, Kourtney and Kim have now come up with a clever and fun way to take Rocky on a stroll. Wanna know what’s that, delve further, and find out.

Kourtney and Kim’s unique walk and talk

Kourtney Kardashian, 45, recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her unique walks. She shared a video, showing Kim driving slowly alongside her as she pushed Rocky in his stroller. Yes, while Rocky was in a stroller, Kim drove slowly alongside them with her car window down.

Kourtney captioned the clip as, “How me and @kimkardashian go on walks together… with her window down a little walk and talk.” Well, this is indeed a great way because like that they get their sissy time and Rocky gets his stroll. While sharing this she added Smokey Robinson’s 1979 hit Crusin to the background.

From feuds to sissy friendships

This video shows a refreshing change from the sisters’ past conflicts. If you are an avid viewer of their show, you might know about their intense fights. Both of them have had their fair share of intense arguments. But despite these fights and arguments, the sisters have managed to reconcile and strengthen their relationship now.

However, these fights during their show gave an idea of their genuine bond. Like many siblings, they have their ups and downs. However, what matters is how deeply they care for each other and try to work through their disagreements.

Kourtney Kardashian's life after Rocky’s birth

Kourtney is a mother of four, she shares her three children, Mason 14, Reign 9, and Penelope 11 with her ex, Scott Disick. She shares her youngest Rocky, with her husband, Travis Barker. Recently, she posted a sweet image of Rocky’s tiny foot on Instagram. In fact, during an interaction with her followers, she revealed that Rocky has never been in his cribs. Kourtney claims that Rocky doesn’t like to be in crib and she loves holding him as he naps.

Well, Kourtney’s journey to having Rocky was not easy. She opened up about her struggles with IVF, sharing that she had 5 failed IVF cycles and three egg retrievals. All this happened before she got pregnant naturally. This also she shared while interacting with her followers. Kourtney encouraged and advised others going through similar experiences. She even asks everyone who believes in God’s plan and stay healthy.

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky in November 2023, two months after undergoing urgent surgery. After giving birth, she expressed her gratitude to her doctors, husband, and mother for their support. According to reports, Kourtney had three easy pregnancies and she wasn’t expecting a fetal surgery.

