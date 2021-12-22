Kourtney Kardashian shows off her glittering necklace with Travis Barker’s initials; See pic

Even when they aren't together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't stop flaunting their love in public. Kourtney, 42, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to show off a sparkling necklace with charms of her fiance's initials. The smouldering reality TV star tagged stylist Dani Michelle, who likely obtained the item for her.

Check out the pictures below:

However, Kourtney shared a close-up of the necklace, revealing that the 't' was coated in silver studs. Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October, with the 46-year-old rocker proposing with a large oval-cut diamond ring. The pair evidently enjoys commemorating their love with meaningful trinkets. They revealed matching beaded necklaces as per Page Six, that spelt out each other's names back in September.

Meanwhile, amid her engagement news, her swimsuit photos sparked a flurry of pregnancy rumours, to the point that Kourtney grew irritated enough to confront them publicly. When one fan asked in her comments: "not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly," Kourtney wrote: "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

Interestingly, Kris Jenner, Kourtney's mother, recently said that Kourtney and Travis are 'so in love and, you know, they let us know that they're so in love constantly.' Kris quipped on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that the couple's passionate outbursts had her "looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go, so." Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis, who gained prominence as the drummer for Blink-182, has two children with his second ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15.

