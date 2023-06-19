Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump in new Instagram post: Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian announced that she is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. During the Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held a sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant”. As her wife shared the good news, Travis came out and shared a passionate kiss with her. The reality star show also shared an Instagram post of this moment, which received more that 2 million likes.

Now, on Sunday Kourtney Kardashian has shared some Instagram pictures with a growing baby bump. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy post

After announcing her pregnancy earlier this week, on Sunday Kourtney Kardashian shared some snaps of her growing baby bump.

In the first image, Travis Barker can be seen posing with his drumsticks and pretending to tap on his wife’s pregnant belly like a drum. The reality star show donned a sheer black top and black leather pants. In the other images, the drummer can be seen cradling and kissing his wife’s growing belly bump. The reality star captioned the post, “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

According to the source of PEOPLE, “Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while. Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too.”

Kourtney Kardashian currently shares three kids with ex Scott Disick namely Reign Aston, 8, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Mason Dash, 13. Meanwhile Travis Barker also shares three kids with his ex Shanna Moakler - Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and step daughter Atiana, 24.

Previously, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got candid about their IVF journey. In The Kardashians season 3, the Poof founder said that they have stopped with the IVF process because of the negative impact on her mental health.

