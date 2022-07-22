Kourtney Kardashian shuts down rumours about sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's wedding

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked wedding rumours after an Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son, Mason Disick shared a post suggesting the same. The fake Instagram account Mason shared an update on Instagram that said, "Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life. Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!"

Taking to her Twitter account, Kourtney shared a statement clarifying that the said Instagram account happens to be a fake one and does not belong to her son Mason. She wrote, "Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly. That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

With this statement, Kourtney also seemed to clarify that Kylie is not actually getting married. Kourtney further also hit out at news outlets as she said, "To any and all “news” outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's tweet here:

While Mason's previous social media accounts were deleted Kourtney herself The Kardashians star maintained that she did not want her preteen son to have social media presence then. Currently, Kourtney has a shared TikTok account with her daughter Penelope Disick.

As for Kylie and Travis' wedding rumours, the couple hasn't shared any plans about tying the knot anytime soon. The duo recently welcomed their second child, a son, who was born on February 2, 2022. The couple is yet to reveal his name.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner shows off her cooking skills as she whips up sandwiches for 'bae' Travis Scott