Kourtney Kardashian SLAMS negative trolls criticising her of never spending time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight. On Wednesday, November 17, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded images with Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, and one of her Instagram followers wrote, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

However, the Poosh founder replied, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.” Since her divorce from the Talentless founder, Scott Disick 38, in 2015, the Los Angeles native has been coparenting her children with ex Disick. Kardashian has moved on with Travis Barker, a member of Blink-182, and the newly engaged pair recently brought their children to Cabo San Lucas for his 46th birthday.

Kourtney flew their combined families to Cabo San Lucas in order to celebrate Blink 182 drummer's 46th birthday. As per US Weekly, the drummer is the father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, and both kids shared images from their vacation to Mexico, from Landon's pool selfies to Alabama's outfit shots. “I f–king love you more than anything,” Kardashian captioned a birthday tribute to their dad on Sunday, November 14. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

For those unversed, in October, Barker proposed on one knee. Last month, the bride-to-be titled her Instagram announcement, "Forever." "I woke up all night believing it was a dream," she wrote the next day. Interestingly, The Grammy winner, who has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, informed his Instagram fans on Saturday, November 13, that it was his time to marry Kardashian "next" after they attended the weddings of two of their pals.