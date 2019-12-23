Kourtney Kardashian spends time with her ex Younes Bendjima and fuels romance rumours

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked romance rumours after spending time with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Read on to know more.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Younes Bendjima are fuelling romance rumours, again! According to a source close to Kardashian, the former love birds could be rekindling their romance. Kourtney and Younes first met during a trip to Paris back in October 2016. After dating for a while, the two called it quits in August 2018. This was Kourtney’s first long-term relationship after her nine-year-long relationship with Scott Disick, which ended in 2015. According to the source, lately, the two have been spending a lot of time together.

Talking to People, the insider revealed that Kourtney (40) was very happy dating Younes and she still has feelings for him. The two took a long break because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had some trust issues. The source asserted Younes (26) is now trying to convince her that she can trust him. Kourtney and Younes recently went to Disneyland in California to celebrate the birthday of her kids, Mason and Reign.

The source further mentioned that in addition to being a good boyfriend, the model was also great with her kids and the kids were fond of him too. Considering this, Kourtney is giving him another chance and is happy about it. Earlier this month, another insider informed people that the two appeared close during a night out in Miami. They two were there to attend a concert and later slipped out the back door together. The next day, the two were spotted partying on a beach. Earlier this year, a source mentioned that the two kept a low profile at a club and did their best to remain out of clear sight. However, they were later spotted flirting and dancing together.

