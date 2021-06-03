Kourtney Kardashian splurges USD 10 million on plush California property, celebrates with BF Travis Barker

The oldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, recently purchased a brand new home in the upscale Palm Springs area of California.

The Kardashian's never fail to grab attention and the latest one to do so is Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest of the Kardashian siblings recently purchased a brand new home in the upscale Palm Springs area of California and finalised the deal last week. According to Us Weekly, Kourtney splurged more than $10 million and is in the heart of the desert resort city.

The new pad is a palatial six-bedroom home in the California desert costing more than $10 million, an insider revealed. Not just that, a few days go, Kourtney even took to social media to share glimpses of her new home. The reality star celebrated with her kids and boyfriend Travis Barker and it was all things fun.

Donning a floral bikini, Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from her new home which features her kids rolling on the grass. Other photos included an infinite view of her stunning outdoor pool, a massive water slide and a great set up for Memorial Day dinner. In fact, Kourtney even shared a fun video of herself during the holiday weekend, sliding down the blowup slide in a black bathing suit cover-up. She captioned the post, "happy weekend."

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post below:

Kourtney and Travis are getting more and more serious with the musician even getting a tattoo in her honour. They recently also had a day out to Disneyland with Kourtney's kids and shared several photos on social media.

