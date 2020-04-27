Kourtney Kardashian stays fits by exercising with a jumping rope outside her house amidst lockdown; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian gives out major fitspiration as she exercises with a skipping rope amidst the lockdown.

Kourtney Kardashian is quarantining at her home in California and she is making the most out of her time during the lockdown. From spending time with her family to posting throwback pictures of herself, the 41-year-old's life is quite eventful during the social-distancing phase. Lately, Kourtney has also been working on her fitness regime these days. Recently, a video of her surfaced on the internet and it's giving us major fitspiration.

A fan page of Kourtney Kardashian lately shared a video of her exercising with a jumping rope outside her house in California. Dressed in a blacks sports bralette with matching leggings, black sports shoes and a cap, Kourtney Kardashian looks nothing less than a diva skipping on the rope. Not to miss her cute doggo walking around her. "1 set of 500 to start each quarter (there’s 4 quarters)," she captioned the video.

Check it out:

Kourtney is spending her time in quarantine with her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The 41-year-old mommy often goes all goofy along with her children. Recently, Kourtney and her daughter Penelope recreated a classic scene from the animated film Lady & the Tramp while eating pasta together. Her indoor birthday celebration on April 18 was also nothing less than a Disney Princess', with balloons all around.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian kissing Keeping Up With The Kardashians goodbye for good?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×