Kourtney Kardashian on stepping back from KUWTK: It became toxic after filming non stop for 13 years

The oldest daughter of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian opened up on why she finally decided to leave Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 13 long years.

Kourtney Kardashian had announced a while ago that she will be stepping back form Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While it did surprise fans and her sisters quite a bit, Kourtney, as she says, is now set free on the latest cover of Vogue Arabia. The oldest daughter of Kris Jenner, Kourtney opened up on why she finally decided to leave the show after 13 long years. Speaking to the magazine, Kourtney revealed that the toxic environment got to her.

She said, "I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was." The mother of three also added that she has now decided to choose what she puts out in the world.

"I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow. I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that," Kourtney revealed. In fact, on the cover of the issue, Kourtney even wrote, "The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free."

