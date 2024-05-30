The Kardashians do have weird ways of expressing their love and affection for their loved ones. Khloe Kardashian was left speechless the moment her sister, Kourtney Kardashian revealed the unique present she had made for Travis Barker.

Known for their lavish and amorous displays of affection, the pair appears to have elevated their gift game.

Kourtney proudly shows her gift for Travis Barker to Kourtney

Kourtney proudly showed off the present during Khloe's visit to check on her pregnancy progress during the most recent episode of The Kardashians. "Did you see my blood vial in there?" Kourtney questioned as they leafed through a scrapbook she had made for Travis, leaving Khloe briefly stunned.

Khloe answered, shocked by what she had just realized: "What? No." Khloe joked, "Gotta see the blood," but Kourtney urged her to keep looking through the scrapbook until she found it. She then questioned, "It's a real thing of blood?"



Kourtney explained that the unusual present was chosen "just to, like, have each other's." Khloe was not the only one surprised by the gift. Simon Huck, Kourtney's friend, was also taken aback upon seeing it.

Kourtney is not the first celebrity to give their significant other a gift of this kind, and it appears that she may have drawn inspiration from her pal Megan Fox. The actress previously gifted a necklace with a drop of her blood to her ex-fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have a very public and intense relationship. In October 2021, the pair made their red carpet-debut at the MTV VMAs. Barker asked Kardashian to marry him on the beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021.

They posted pictures from the Montecito, California, beach proposal. They ultimately had many wedding ceremonies, including one in Italy, one in Las Vegas, and one in the office of a Santa Barbara clerk to finalize the legal arrangements.

Kardashian and Barker said they were expecting their first child together in June 2023. On November 1, 2023, Kardashian welcomed her first boy with Barker into the world in Los Angeles. On May 22, Kardashian and Barker marked the second anniversary of their Italian wedding.

ALSO READ: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Blast Each Other On Fiery Phone Call Which Latter Says Wasn't Aware of Getting Recorded