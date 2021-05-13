Kourtney Kardashian tattooed THIS sweet message on boyfriend Travis Barker's arm; See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian turned into the coolest girlfriend ever as she tattooed an 'I love you' on Travis Barker's arm.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are that new couple in town, whose love-filled antics keep getting us surprised and we can't help but gush about them. From taking vacations together to clicking some steamy snaps, Kourtney and Travis are stopping at nothing when it comes to professing their love for each other and spending as much times as they can together. Adding on to their already charming romance, Kourtney recently turned into a tattoo artist for boyfriend Travis as she inked a cute message on his arm.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared a series of pictures and videos where she was seen tattooing on Travis' arm. In a close-up shot, she showed the adorable message that she had herself inked on his arm and it was a cute 'I love you' in her handwriting. We have to say, could these two be any more cuter?

Commenting on Kourtney's post, Travis called her a "woman of many talents." He also shared the picture of his new tattoo to his Instagram story where he called her his girlfriend the best tattoo artist ever.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's post here:

This is Barker's second tattoo related to his relationship with Kourtney. Previously, only a few months after confirming their romance, Travis got Kourtney's name tattooed on her chest. Knowing how passionate Barker is about getting inked, these tattoos clearly mean a lot to him and it looks like things are getting serious between the duo.

Not long ago, reports also suggested that Travis and Kourtney may be thinking about a future and an engagement could be on the cards.

