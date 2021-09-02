Kourtney Kardashian throws SHADE at exes Scott Disick & Younes Bendjima; Star ‘not surprised’ after DM drama

Kourtney Kardashian’s life recently erupted with drama as two of her exes couldn’t stop commenting on her current romance with beau Travis Barker! Now, an insider close to the Poosh founder has finally given details about what’s on Kourtney’s mind. For the unversed, over the weekend KK’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima exposed her ex-husband Scott for hating on her new relationship with Travis Barker by leaking their alleged DMs.

According to the screenshot shared by Younes, Scott DMed him saying: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," along with a photo of Kourt and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. Younes said he fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro, keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Now, according to an insider, KK is "not surprised" that Scott Disick is allegedly "talking behind her back." While Kourtney, 42, hasn't commented publicly on the diss, she appeared to subtly react by tweeting a Bible verse, which reads: "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

The source even revealed that Kourtney knows Scott "still has issues accepting her love with Travis. She just wishes he would know better than to reach out to Younes of all people. Younes can never be trusted and Scott knows that," the insider said. Kourtney, who co-parents 3 kids with Scott allegedly "doesn't care" about his comments or "how she lives her life."

