Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Reign Disick enjoy pre-Christmas family trip to Disneyland; PICS

Kourtney Kardashian has recently taken to her Instagram to share some adorable photos from her pre-Christmas trip with Travis Barker, his son Landon and Kourtney and Scott Disick's son Reign. The television star shared some sweet photos and videos from their trip and captioned it with, "The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time."

In the photos, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian can be seen enjoying a pre-Christmas celebration with Landon and Reign. In one of the pictures, the family is adorably posing while in another, Barker can be witnessed giving Reign a piggyback ride! Overall, the pictures and videos seem to be really fun.

Fans and followers took to the comments section to appreciate the photos and their night out. While one fan called their trip "magical," another fan penned, "Yall really need to have a Disney fairytale wedding!" Some followers even lauded Reign and Travis as their "favourite duo." Barker too, took to the comments section to pen a sweet comment for the love of his life. "Can’t think of anything better," he penned alongside a 'Christmas tree emoji.' His comment seemed to be a reply to Kourtney's beautiful caption about rain during the Christmas season.

For those unversed, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October after which many reports have suggested that the couple have been planning their grand wedding. Kourtney had also taken to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from Barker's epic proposal. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," she had penned alongside the photos. Travis too had romantically penned, "Forever with you is a dream come true."

