Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Celebrate Father's Day At Disney World With Baby Rocky; Deets

Father’s Day was rather special for the Barker-Kardashians this year. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left no stone unturned to celebrate their first Father’s Day and took a family trip to Disney World. Their little son Rocky tagged along with the couple as they were captured strolling around the theme park this weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy Father’s Day 2024

Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and Travis Barker, 48 planned for a trip to the best place for the occasion of Father’s Day. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple were captured twinning in all-black ensembles at the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Sunday, June 16.

The Poosh founder was seen walking with a black stroller covered with a towel that provided for their newborn son, Rocky’s presence. The couple welcomed Rocky in November 2023.

While both parents have children of their own, Rocky is Barker and Kardashian’s first child together. Given the challenges they had initially dealt conceiving, it goes without saying how special the day was for the sweet family this year.

The Kardashians star sported a black jersey dress and shades while Barker beat the heat with a cap, shades, a black T-shirt, and shorts. The reality star also posted about it on her Instagram stories, sharing two glimpses from their trip and wrote, “a little @waltdisneyworld magic.”

To add to the joy, Barker’s elder son, Landon, 20, also joined the Disneyland trip as seen in one of the photos. The latter was captured engrossed in his phone while walking alongside father Barker. Daughter Alabama, 18, also posted on her Instagram story marking her attendance for the trip.

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to Travis Barker

Mother of four, Kardashian took to her Instagram earlier to pen a heartfelt note for Barker on Father’s Day. Acknowledging all that her husband does for their seven kids, Kourt put up a carousel of pictures to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer and said raising a family with him “is heaven.”

The pictures mostly showed Barker cuddling and kissing their baby boy, Rocky against different backdrops like the beach, their bedroom, and on an airplane. “Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us,” the Lemme founder wrote in the caption on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rocker dedicated an Instagram post to his father, Randy Barker for the occasion. The first slide was a black-and-white picture of Travis posing with his father whereas the following slides added glimpses of his own experience as one. “He is truly my hero,” the drummer wrote of his father while expressing pride for his own kids.

Kourtney and Barker also recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary following their intimate wedding at the Santa Barbara courthouse on 15 May 2022. They initially started dating in 2021 after they met during a social gathering, per Harper's Bazaar. Barker was dating Paris Hilton at that time and gained acquaintance with Kourtney through her sister Kim.

