Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker dress up as controversial couple Nancy & Sid for Halloween; See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their Halloween cosplay pretty seriously as the two lovebirds posed as the controversial 1970s couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen for their first spooky festival together. Travis covered his tattoos up for the cosplay and Kourtney put on a blonde wig which made her look too similar to Nancy.

Donned in all-black outfits, Travis had a leather jacket on along with a studded belt, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dressed up in a sheer black shirt, with her lingerie showing underneath. Kourtney’s makeup was perfectly done to suit Nancy’s looks and the couple posed for some pictures, as Kourtney posted them from her official Instagram account. Kourtney captioned the Halloween post as, “Till death do us part.” Fans in the comment section have lauded the couple for their iconic cosplay.

Take a look at their post:

For the unversed, Sid and Nancy were a couple who passed away just months apart. While Nancy succumbed to a stab wound in October 1978, Sid lost his own life to a drug overdose in February 1979.

In other news, Kourtney and Travis have been engaged on October 17 as the latter proposed to the love of his life in a dreamy setting. Since then, Kourtney has been sharing lovable snaps with her beau, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has wished the two of them all the love, luck and happiness. Neither of them has opened up on having a wedding soon, but fans only hope that the duo tie the knot eventually.

ALSO READ: ‘Outcasted’ Scott Disick avoiding Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian after their engagament?