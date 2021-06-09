Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker feel their 'biggest accomplishment' is how they integrated their families

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's kids have bonded well and think the couple is "awesome" together revealed a source close to the couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making the headlines for their whirlwind romance and all PDA aside, one of the sweetest things about the couple is also their adorably blended family. It seems not only fans but Kourtney and Travis themselves believe it was important for their kids to get along and come together as a family. As per Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the couple believes that the duo is "closer than ever" and a part of the reason for it also their family.

A source close to the couple informed ET that Kourtney and Travis feel fortunate about the time they are spending together. Also, the couple thinks that their increasing familial bond has been an achievement. Speaking about the same, the source said, "They feel like their biggest accomplishment thus far is how seamlessly they've integrated their families together. That's always been very much a focus for both of them and they feel proud that everyone can be supportive of their happiness."

Kardashian and Barker have already enjoyed family vacations together and it has been evident that their kids have been bonding well with the duo. Kardashian is the mother of three kids including, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama with former wife Shanna Moakler.

Revealing how both Travis and Kourtney's kids have reacted to their relationship, the source told ET, "Their kids have all gotten a lot closer and both sets of kids think Travis and Kourtney are awesome."

Given how happy both Barker and Kardashian are with their new relationship, reports have suggested that the duo has given their future a thought and that an engagement is a possibility.

