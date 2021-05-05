  1. Home
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker have reportedly discussed their future and marriage may be on the cards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are discussing their future together and the couple have talked about a possible engagement too.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been hitting the headlines for their PDA-filled pictures ever since the duo began dating. The couple has been inseparable ever since they got together and reports suggest that the duo may have already thought about their future together. After months of dating and taking vacations together, Kourtney and Travis have discussed a possible engagement and marriage soon.

Kourtney and Travis, after being friends for years, began dating each other in December last year. The couple's steamy romance has been drawing a lot of attention and sources close to the couple now suggest that the "in love" couple may want to make a bigger commitment soon.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple has talked about "the possibility of getting engaged and married." Revealing further about their relationship, the source informed ET, "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also getting a lot of support from her family when it comes to her relationship with Barker and reportedly, they haven't seen Kourtney "happier" than the way she is with Travis. Kourtney and Travis' kids too have gotten along well and it seems that has further encouraged the couple to think about a future together.

Kourtney shares three kids with Scott Disick, with whom she was in an on and off relationship for over 10 years. Travis shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama Luella Barker and Landon Asher Barker.

