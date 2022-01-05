Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker only want close friends & family at their 2022 wedding?

After the scening engagement in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker piqued fans’ interest in how massive their wedding would be. However, there has been no update from the family on their nuptials but now, an insider close to them is opening up out about their upcoming wedding, which finally might be happening this year. Speaking to E! News, the source said that “even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it’s taking some time.” In addition to their wedding planner, the source also revealed that Kourtney‘s mom, Kris Jenner, is also co-planning the nuptials.

The insider said: “They are all doing it together. Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.” They also added that the couple doesn't want any more delays and want “the wedding to happen this year” with only close friends and family in attendance.

The insider also revealed that in the meantime, both of them are working hard on blending their families together. They said: “They have a great routine going right now and spend time at both of their houses together with the kids. It’s very convenient. They definitely want to consolidate and be in one household but aren’t in a rush. It works for them right now. Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together.”

