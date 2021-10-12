Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker pack on the PDA in Disneyland with a spooky twist; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are flaunting their love in the spookiest way ever. The television star and the Blink-182 singer took to some PDA in Disneyland and Barker posted the same on his social media platform. “I want your skull,” Barker wrote as the caption for his post.

Taking to Instagram, Barker, 45 posted a short clip has Kourtney wrapped her legs around his waist and kissed him while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The spooky twist in the post is Barker’s caption and Kourtney’s comment about the same. As the musician posted, “I want your skull,” Kourtney commented, “I need your skull,” making their interaction adorable yet creepy.

Take a look at the post:

Several fans also took to the comment section to poke fun at the caption and the couple’s interaction. “Sir, this is Disneyland,” one fan said, referring to their PDA, and another showered the couple with blessings. Some days back, even sister Kim Kardashian didn’t leave any stone unturned in poking fun at the Kardashian-Barker PDA during her Saturday Night Live debut as a host.

Kourtney also appreciated her sister for the skit and took to her social media platform to post stories about the same. “Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL,” Kourtney penned. She also called herself a “proud sister” after watching the episode and especially ‘The People’s Kourt’ segment where Kim portrayed her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Even during an appearance at The Ellen Show, Kim had praised Kourtney and Travis for being an adorable couple. Speaking of their affection for each other which the duo never fails to flaunt, Kim noted, "It's a lot, but it's so cute."

