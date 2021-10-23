Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker planning to have a baby together ‘without any doubt’?

After a whirlwind romance and an enchanting engagement, last week, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly planning their family already! An insider recently spoke to E! News and opened up about what the duo is thinking, they said: “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly, though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The insider also shared that Kourtney, 42, thinks Travis, 45 is “a wonderful dad to his own two kids,” Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15. “He’s been so kind and gracious to her and Scott [Disick]’s [kids] too,” the insider added, referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

If you didn’t know, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram in February 2020 and got engaged on Sunday, October 17. The KUWTK alum shared pictures from their dreamy engagement and wrote “Forever.”

Back in March, the reality TV star did open up about having more kids and being pressured to freeze her eggs. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Poosh founder said: “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … After I did it, the doctor was like, ‘I would love you to do one more round just to have good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do.'” Kardashian added that she’s more interested in following “God’s plan,” explaining, “Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe. … That’s I think why I never did the planning. I live in a Disney world.”

​​Also read: ‘Outcasted’ Scott Disick avoiding Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian after their engagament?