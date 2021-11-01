Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker recreate THIS iconic look for their 1st Halloween as an engaged couple
The recently engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently celebrated their first Halloween together as an engaged couple and they decided to mark the special holiday with a special tribute to the cult classic crime caper True Romance. The duo took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in costume as the main leads from the 1993 drama. In the picture, they could be seen in a photoshopped mock-up of the movie’s popular poster.
Barker rocked the character’s signature shades, a brown jacket over a red Hawaiian shirt and held a gun for his Christian Slater character, Clarence. Kardashian, on the other hand, was convincible a perfect Patricia Arquette’s Alabama — hot pink animal print hot pants included. They captioned the post with one of the film’s famous quotes: “Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool.”
The reality TV star and Poosh founder also shared some PDA-packed pictures on IG stories and wrote: “Okey dokey doggie daddy.” The film holds a special significance for Barker, as he even named his daughter Alabama after Arquette’s character.
For the unversed, the couple recently celebrated their engagement on October 17, with a stunning seaside proposal. Barker popped the question at sunset, inside a heart made of red roses and lined with candles, on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California.
