Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker share steamy kiss on camera as they attend the UFC Aldana match in Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently packed on the PDA as they attended the UFC Aldana match in Vegas. Scroll down for details.

The hottest couple of the year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are avid social media users and never shy away from PDA, be it online or offline. Now, the duo made things steamier as they made an appearance at the UFC Aldana versus Kunitskaya match in Vegas. When the camera panned on them the two went ahead and started making out on camera. There was a lot of tongue and very little qualms about showing that kind of affection on TV.

Barker and Kardashian were both colour-coordinating in black ensembles. While Kourtney wore an asymmetrical low-cut top with leather pants and Barker was in a T-shirt and leather jacket. Kardashian also shared a few other snapshots from their thrilling night on her Instagram.

If you didn’t know, Kardashian and Barker have been dating since the beginning of the year. They are absolutely smitten, sources have made clear for months. One spoke to Entertainment Tonight in May about how the two have spoken about getting married someday. “Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” the source began. “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married. There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick, her ex and father of her three children] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them.”

“It could be a lot to process, even though everyone sees that Kourtney is undeniably in love with Travis,” the source continued. “Kourtney sees herself loving this moment and is just taking everything one day at a time and enjoying their time together.”

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go into Twilight mode as they pose for a vampire look selfie

Share your comment ×